Between the championship and the Champions League, the Rossoneri winger fell short of expectations in this first part of the season. The “report cards” – and other data – demonstrate the difficulties

Michele Antonelli

So far, the usual high-speed train on the left track has been missing. In this first part of the season, Milan has not yet fully exploited one of the sharpest weapons of recent years. Theo Hernandez is there, but at least for now it doesn’t look like him. The Rossoneri winger often appeared shy and awkward, almost distracted. And above all, very foul. With numbers that show some steps backwards compared to the past. For example in terms of average rating in the first 10 championship games. Year 2019: 6.35. Year 2020: 6.35. Year 2021: 6.37. Year 2022: 6.44. Year 2023: 5.93. Collapse.

See also Gotti: "I'm not satisfied, you should never be happy after a defeat" the data — Taking into consideration the first part of the season, Theo has made 8 appearances in the league and 3 in the Champions League this year. Last year there were 9 in Serie A and 3 in Europe. In the 2022/23 championship, at this point the Rossoneri number 19 had scored a goal and an assist, so far only the goal scored against Torino has embellished the statistics. Of note is also a worse average of total shots (1.1 versus 2.6), shots on target (0.3 versus 0.5), and touches in the opponent’s area (2.3 versus 6.7). and duels won (3.4 versus 6.1). Data not to be underestimated.

the last matches — The sign of a decline comes more clearly from the last matches, often insufficient, in which the Frenchman did not convince in the two phases. Against Napoli, he tried on several occasions and without success to break through the blue wall, but what weighs above all is the lack of conviction at the end of Politano’s 2-1 action. Similar performance in Paris, with little incisiveness in the offensive area, despite the opportunities offered by Dembelé’s poor defensive attitude, and a few too many inattentions behind. Emblematic, in this sense, is Lee Kang-In’s 3-0 action, without even an attempt at intervention. See also Welcome Al Rihla! This is the ball with which the World Cup will be played

warnings — Going back, the Rossoneri winger had missed the big match at San Siro against Juventus due to the yellow card he received against Genoa. The fifth in six games, not a positive outcome at all. And it is precisely here that one of the useful themes for analysis comes into play. To date, Theo has already collected the same number of cards as in the 2021/22 season, which ended with the championship win, and two less than last year (7). Above all, compared to the last two seasons, he earns fewer fouls on average. So far he has conceded 11 in 8 appearances, last year there were 57 in 32 games and the year before even 74 in 32 games. In short, notable numbers and linked to a non-trivial aspect, often exploited by Pioli to undermine many matches. To regain the freshness of the best days, Milan will also need the real Theo. See also Spezia-Sassuolo: Gotti chooses Strelec as Nzola's partner. The match report