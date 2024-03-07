Every now and then you see an expired '1.5 meter distance' sticker on a floor somewhere, but otherwise everyone seems to have forgotten that corona was ever blowing around in the Netherlands. Everyone goes back to the office (at least on Tuesdays and Thursdays), with the associated traffic jams. The number of traffic fines will also return to pre-lockdown levels in 2023. Only the section checks remain behind.

There will be in 2023 8,463,917 fines issued for traffic violations. Last year there were about 300,000 fewer. In the last pre-corona year (2019), the government issued 8,369,480 traffic fines. It is not a record, because in 2016, for example, the number was 9,437,717 traffic fines. The CJIB's star player in 2023 is the speeding fine; in total there were spacious 6.5 million speeding fines distributed in the Netherlands. That is slightly more than the year before.

The effect of section checks is decreasing

In principle, route controls do not move and they are clearly indicated with a large traffic sign. The fact that almost two million fines are issued every year is already quite something. But the effect of the controls is starting to decline. While 2,026,939 fines were issued last year due to section checks, this year the number drops to 1,864,402. Still a serious number.

According to the government, the decrease in the number of fines for section checks is especially noticeable on N-roads. It makes some sense: these checks are relatively new and many people probably didn't know about them yet. Many drivers now know of its existence and adhere to the speed limit. It is not known how many prints for these routes come from foreign license plates, only that a total of 872,368 fines were sent abroad.

How did flex flashes fare in 2023?

Last year was the first full year in which the flex flash units were active. These poles will be in one place for a month or two where the police believe dangerous situations arise. A total of 472,287 speeding violations were detected by these temporary checks. The number of fines for these flexible speed cameras is said to be decreasing, but the Public Prosecution Service is happy with that.