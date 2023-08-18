Whe uses the Deutschlandticket or other discounted offers for a trip by train this weekend, could experience an unpleasant surprise. In the event of delays, the additional costs for continuing the journey with the IC or ICE will only be reimbursed in very exceptional cases at night. The reason for this is the revised rules of the Railway Traffic Ordinance. At the request of the railway companies, the option of reduced passenger rights was created, said a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Transport. According to a spokesman for Deutsche Bahn, the new rules have been applied since August 15.

If there were delays of at least 20 minutes when traveling with the Deutschlandticket, the frustration of rail passengers about the delays was reduced by the fact that after buying a corresponding ticket for the IC or ICE they switched to long-distance transport and the additional costs were then offset by the Deutsche Bahn could bring back. Barely 100 days later, since the subscribers can use all local trains and local public transport for 49 euros a month, this is the end of it.