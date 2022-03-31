Home page politics

Of: Aleksandra Fedorska

split

In recent days, far fewer people have fled west to escape the war in Ukraine. In Poland, the importance of Ukrainian entrepreneurship is increasing.

WARSAW – As of March 29, more than four million people have fled Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion. They are mostly women and children. However, the scale of the flight is many times greater, since the vast majority of Ukrainians have fled from the directly affected areas to the western part of Ukraine.

Information from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) states that the vast majority of Ukrainians (2.3-2.4 million) have found refuge in Poland in the escalated Ukraine conflict*. Romania has taken in over 600,000 Ukrainians and the relatively small, non-EU state of Moldova is home to almost 400,000 people fleeing the Russian aggressor.

The United Nations indicates that 30 percent have fled from Kyiv*, more than 36 percent from eastern Ukraine and 20 percent from the north. The great majority fled either early in the war or when forces arrived in their region. It is estimated that more than 12 million people are unable to leave the areas where actively fought.

War in Ukraine: Dynamics of the flight movement to Poland decreases significantly

For a few days, however, the wave of refugees fleeing to Poland in the Ukraine war has been noticeably slowing down. The Polish border authority tweeted that on March 28, the number of people from Ukraine crossing the Polish border to the west decreased by 22 percent compared to the previous day. The agency pointed out that since the start of the Russian invasion, more than half a million mostly Ukrainian men have crossed the border towards Ukraine. These individuals are likely to have been men who lived, studied and worked in Poland before the war and are now returning to their country to defend their homeland.

People fleeing the war in neighboring Ukraine wait in line at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland. © Sergei Grits/dpa

Polish media announced that entire companies and factories are now located in Poland and are continuing their economic activities there. A similar process took place after the violent crackdown on the 2020 protests in Belarus. In the course of this, IT companies in particular emigrated to Poland at the time. They were actively supported and looked after by the Polish authorities. The Poland.Business Harbor funding program, originally intended for Belarusian companies, was extended to Ukrainian companies in July 2021.

Ukraine-News: More Ukrainian companies settle in Poland

The Polish Economic Institute (PIE) believes that moving Ukrainian companies to Poland during the Ukraine war* is a natural strategy to wait out the war in a safe country. It is estimated that there could be over 20,000 companies. Poland is an optimal solution for many companies, as the country already plays an important role in the organization and logistics of the Ukrainian economy.

Nowhere else are the connections and business contacts as close as between Poland and Ukraine. This is especially true for employees who are usually familiar with Poland through their own study and work experience. In addition, the Polish authorities have set up a special support program for Ukrainian companies. The Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) has been promoting and coordinating emergency aid to Ukrainian companies in Poland since March 1.

Ukraine war: companies in Poland – close economic ties between the states

“For the Ukrainian economy, Poland* is not just a waiting room to wait out the war. It is a place where Ukrainian entrepreneurship can develop as there are opportunities for creative and innovative ventures. This also includes gaining experience in running a company in an EU country,” explained the economic analysts of the PIE in their analysis.

According to the PIE, companies in which one of the shareholders is a Ukrainian company or a natural person with Ukrainian citizenship already account for almost a quarter (23 percent) of companies established in Poland with foreign participation. At the end of January 2022, i.e. before the war, there were 218,000 Ukrainian companies. That is 2.5 times more than German and five times more than Dutch companies. The largest share (38 percent) of Ukrainian companies was registered in the Masovian Voivodeship, most of which settled in Warsaw. (Aleksandra Fedorska) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.