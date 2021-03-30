M.ainz pulls the emergency brake: After the incidence value of new corona infections has climbed over the hundred mark since Sunday and continues to rise, tougher restrictions apply in the Rhineland-Palatinate state capital from Thursday, midnight until April 11th. For the first time, the city is imposing a curfew, which applies between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Only those who have to do so for professional reasons, need medical help or care for relatives are allowed to stay outside. There are also exceptions for attending Easter services.

“This is the sharpest intervention in decades, if it has ever happened before,” said Mayor Michael Ebling (SPD) on Tuesday. “But it serves to protect people.” This step is necessary to prevent private contacts as comprehensively as possible. “We have a noticeably high level of contagion in the private sector,” said Ebling. “Meetings in larger groups contribute significantly to more infections.” Experience from other cities such as Ludwigshafen showed that curfews at night are suitable for pushing the numbers down again.

At the end of February, the incidence value, i.e. the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week, was 24 in Mainz – and 114 on Tuesday, reported Dietmar Hoffmann, head of the Mainz-Bingen health department. “This increase is solely due to the British variant of the virus.” This mutant was detected in two thirds of all positive tests, “the remaining third have not been examined by the laboratories at all”.

Body-hugging services are prohibited

Outside catering, which has only just been allowed again, has to close again. In public space you are only allowed to be with members of your own household and one other person. Apart from the previously applicable exceptions such as grocery or flower shops, shops are only allowed to let their customers in individually and by appointment; services that are close to the body are prohibited if the distance requirement cannot be adhered to. This does not apply to hairdressers or medical services. Recreational and amateur sports are only allowed outdoors and only in pairs or with members of your own household.

After the Easter break, the schools are supposed to start changing lessons, daycare centers will remain in regular operation. This is astonishing insofar as the head of the health department Hoffmann stated that the British corona mutation is far more contagious than the original virus. “If a child becomes infected, we can be sure that all family members will be affected,” he said.

And: From February 1 to March 26, 24 daycare centers were affected, in one facility 17 cases were due to an infected child. Mayor Ebling spoke of a “calculated risk”. As long as the country does not close the daycare centers, the city will not do so either. The educational infrastructure should remain open. “The pandemic is annoying, but our aim is that daycare and school work.”