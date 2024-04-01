Elon Musk made Tesla great, but he now also seems to be scaring off customers…

It is difficult to deny that Elon Musk is a genius, but you can also consider him an idiot. Where you can never catch most CEOs saying one unruly word, Elon Musk blurts out everything that comes to his mind. Whether in front of the microphone or on Twitter.

Elon Musk's personality hasn't stopped Tesla from selling 6 million cars, but he's also putting off customers. This is evident from research by Caliber, which monitors the popularity of car brands.

Tesla's popularity has declined significantly in the US recently. Where in November 2021, 70% of respondents were still considering one Tesla to buy, it was only 31% last month. Confidence in Tesla has also fallen.

What is the cause of this? “It is very likely that Musk himself is contributing to the downfall of the company's reputation,” said Silbershatz, CEO of the research firm. This claim is not supported by research, but it is true that Musk has been making no secret of his political views lately.

At no other car brand is the CEO so closely linked to the brand. So if Elon Musk is seen as an (ultra) right-winger, this also has an effect on the purchasing behavior of potential Tesla customers. At least in the US, where politics is quite black and white.

Now you may be thinking: 'Nice and interesting, what about in the Netherlands?' Well, Tesla's reputation has deteriorated here too. Where Tesla scored a 7.7 in the Netherlands last year, it is now a 6.7. This does not yet translate into lower sales figures. On the contrary: Tesla was number 1 and 2 in the March sales statistics.

