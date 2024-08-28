Good news: the number of people who do not give permission for organ donation has decreased slightly in the past year. The group that does not give permission still consists of more than four million adults, and a striking number of people of Turkish, Moroccan or Surinamese descent, according to figures released by Statistics Netherlands on Wednesday. Medically speaking, this is an undesirable situation, doctors warn.

#organ #donors #Turkish #Moroccan #descent #making #matching #difficult