The number of mortgage applications fell sharply in April, according to figures from Mortgage Data Network. Interest rates continue to rise, causing some cooling.

In February and March, there were especially many relinquishments. Nearly 90,000 homeowners placed the loan with another lender at a lower interest rate in those two months. In April there were 30,000. Homeowners waited until the trough was reached in order to reduce their monthly payments. You usually have to pay a fine for this, but it pays off because the interest was much lower. Now that interest rates continue to rise, it becomes less interesting again.

The number of mortgages for a new home remained more or less the same. Where buyers made an average of 25,000 applications per month in 2020, this had fallen to an average of 22,200 applications per month in 2021. In 2022, the number will average 24,000 per month. So slightly more houses are being sold than last year.

House prices fall slightly after rising mortgage rates

House prices have already fallen slightly in the first quarter, according to real estate association NVM: 2.1 percent compared to the last three months of last year. It seems that home buyers are becoming more cautious about overbidding because interest rates are rising so fast and the costs for energy, among other things, are rising. There is also a group of home seekers who have dropped out because of the high house prices, the NVM said in an analysis. The number of viewings decreases and there are fewer outbids.

The higher interest rates meanwhile also affect the borrowing capacity and associated monthly costs. Home buyers who fix the mortgage interest rate for 20 or 30 years pay more than 3 percent on most mortgage types. That is twice as much as in January. The ten-year interest rate with National Mortgage Guarantee is now above 2.5 percent, which was about 1 percent at the beginning of this year. The mortgage interest rate is therefore back to the level of 2015.



The average mortgage sum among buyers was 312,000 euros in 2020 and 347,000 euros in 2021. In April 2022, the average mortgage amounted to 361,000 euros. The average house price is another 50,000 euros higher, but many people use savings, inheritances, gifts or the equity of their sold house to pay the rest.





