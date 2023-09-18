According to a study, 66% of PT voters expect growth; number was 79% in December 2021

Brazilians who voted for the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 elections, confidence that the country’s economy will improve has diminished, says a new survey by the Datafolha. According to a study published this Sunday (September 17, 2023), 66% of the group projects a positive economic scenario. The value was 79% in December 2022, shortly after Lula was elected.

The drop, however, does not mean that those who believe that the economy will slow down have grown. The survey states that only 7% of the current president’s electorate have a negative outlook. Those with a neutral view, that is, that the situation will remain the same, account for 25%.

In December of last year, the 2 groups represented, respectively, 1% and 18%.

On the other side, among the voters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), pessimism continues to rise. At the end of 2022, 43% of the group predicted a worsening of the economic scenario. In September, the share increased to 52%. Meanwhile, those who saw the possibility of improvement fell from 19% to 16% in the same time period.

When taking the average of all Brazilian voters, it is observed that the drop in positive bets is a trend throughout society: 41% have the prospect of economic advancement with a new government; 28% think it will get worse; and 29% expect stability. The last two visions are, therefore, in a technical tie.

The new Datafolha survey was carried out on September 12th and 13th and interviewed 2,016 voters in 139 municipalities across the country. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.