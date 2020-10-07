Israel extends the state of emergency for one more week and the second confinement takes place in the middle of the political battle between Benjamin Netanyahu and his detractors, the scandals of ministers and public figures who violate the rules and the rejection of numerous ultra-Orthodox groups when it comes to respecting the restrictions, despite being the community most affected by the pandemic.

Daily clashes with security forces leave dozens of detainees and overshadow the improvement in the curve, which for the first time this week reflected a decrease in contagion below 5,000 a day, with a positive rate of 10.5%, when Israel reached 15% at the end of September. During the first wave of the coronavirus the Jewish state rarely exceeded 3%. Netanyahu was cautious after learning of this improvement in the curve and asked the Israelis for cooperation in respecting the restrictions so that he could begin to lift the confinement progressively from next week.

Thousands of protesters daily challenge the ban on demonstrating more than a thousand meters from home with «Mobilizations in capsules» in different cities that force the police to intervene. They demand the resignation of the prime minister for being corrupt and for the mismanagement of the pandemic, which has already caused unemployment to rise to almost one million people in a country that before March only had technical unemployment.

Netanyahu’s fronts are multiplying and the Minister of the Environment, Gila Gamliel, tested positive after being caught violating restrictions at a synagogue in Tiberias, where she traveled from her home in Tel Aviv to spend Yom Kippur. The Prime Minister’s wife, Sara, was also in the news for skipping lockdown and hosting a hairdresser at the official residence to cut her hair. Ms Netanyahu alleged that she thought she was allowed to be “a public figure”, but the local press reported that only her husband is considered a public figure, not her.

Ultra-Orthodox Rebellion



Another of the daily mantras of the second confinement are the nocturnal demonstrations in the neighborhoods and cities of the ultra-Orthodox majority, where it is received with the cry of “Nazis!” or “animals!” to the police who come to enforce the restrictions. The streets of the Mea Shearim neighborhood, in Jerusalem, or cities like Bnei Brak or Modiin Illit live real pitched battles with religious who attack the agents with stones, sticks and fireworks because they want to continue with their mass celebrations despite the pandemic.

These situations of urban violence They occur within the community with higher rates of contagion among the population and it generates a new concern for the authorities since more and more groups fail to comply with the guidelines of the Chief Rabbinate, who calls for respect for the restrictions. 34% of citizens with coronavirus in Israel belong to this community.