DThe permanent border controls that have been installed at the borders with Poland and the Czech Republic for the past three weeks are apparently having an effect. The number of people entering the country illegally and suspected smugglers have fallen significantly, a spokesman for the Federal Police Station in Pirna in Saxon Switzerland told the FAZ on Monday. However, it is still too early to assess a reversal of the trend. Smugglers tried to bypass the stationary controls set up primarily on the highways 4 (from the direction of Wroclaw) and 17 (from the direction of Prague) and use secondary routes.

Stefan Locke Correspondent for Saxony and Thuringia based in Dresden.

However, the federal police were prepared for this and were also carrying out random checks on federal highways and other border crossing routes. Just a month ago, the emergency services in Saxony alone arrested more than a hundred people who had entered the country illegally every day and up to a dozen smugglers every week. According to Saxony’s Interior Ministry, that was around twice as many as at the border with Austria in the same period.

Saxony’s Interior Minister Armin Schuster (CDU) had already sent the state police to the border region in the summer to provide support and called for stationary border controls. At that time, the Federal Police also received calls almost daily from citizens reporting refugees wandering around the border area who had been abandoned by the smugglers. According to the Federal Police, this continues to happen, “but nowhere near to the extent that it did before stationary controls were set up.”

However, the noticeable decline could also be related to the establishment of stationary border controls between Slovakia and Hungary as well as more controls in Poland itself, said the spokesman. As a result, there are now significantly more obstacles on the so-called Balkan route, through which a large number of people, especially from Syria, Iraq and Turkey, recently reached Central Europe. Last week, the federal and state governments agreed to continue the initially temporary border controls. This has also practically stopped the number of sometimes breakneck escapes by smugglers from the police, in which there have already been several accidents with dead and injured refugees. The Saxon justice system has now sentenced numerous smugglers to prison sentences, some of them lasting several years.