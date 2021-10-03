fromJudith Braun conclude

While the coronavirus was grazing, the flu waves dropped out. What sounds like a positive result of the pandemic could have fatal consequences.

Munich – Due to the corona restrictions, the flu cases have decreased significantly in the last two years. In both 2020 and 2021 there were no more flu waves, they were canceled. What initially sounds like a positive result of the pandemic could, according to experts, have fatal consequences.

According to a research group in China, the much lower number of flu infections led to the extinction of entire lineages and virus variants. Among the virus lines that have disappeared, there may also be a variant that is present in the current vaccination against influenza. However, the disappearance could make the next flu outbreaks more difficult.

Fewer flu sufferers because of Corona – but experts warn of the devastating consequences

As focus.de reports, the research group led by Vijaykrishna Dhanasekaran from the University of Hong Kong analyzed data from the global flu surveillance and control system GISRS of the World Health Organization (WHO). This is where global and monitoring and sequence data is collected. The researchers announced in an advance release that the Yamagata line of influenza B may have been extinct by April 2020. They will also be vaccinated against them in the 2021/2022 season.

The fact that chains of infection are dead and that regional virus outbreaks are no longer spread in other regions is due to the travel restrictions in the fight against Corona. That is why three of the eight most important flu variants of the virus subtype H3N2 disappeared in the pandemic. Seasonal flu waves are usually brought in from other parts of the world in winter. This variant usually dies out in summer, but it is spread permanently in Southeast Asia.

Corona: Travel restrictions prevent flu waves – with devastating consequences

The research group no longer had any sequence data available from the Yamagata line of Influenza B. This is a mystery to scientists. But there is one thing that many experts agree on: the disappearance of the seasonal flu during the pandemic could lead to much more severe flu waves in the future. Because the immune protection from previous infections decreases over time.

In addition, there is an uneven regional distribution of the virus lines. It could be that the next big flu wave will come from rare virus lines in some parts of the world. These would then not be included in the vaccine and people are hardly protected from previous infections. (jbr)