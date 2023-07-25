In 2022, 73 Dutch people drowned in open water or in and around the house. That is seven fewer drownings than a year ago. Proportionately, drownings most often occur in people over the age of 60. Children of non-Dutch descent drown more often than children of Dutch descent.

This is evident from figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). Between 1950 and 1980, the number of drownings fell sharply, according to the data agency, and then remained more or less stable. Experts point to swimming education and better rules in swimming ponds. The decrease can be seen among all age groups, but especially among children. In the period 2013-2022, 125 children and young people under the age of 20 drowned. Of these, 29 were not born in the Netherlands: five in Europe and 24 outside. Proportionately, drownings occur more often in children born in a country other than the Netherlands.

Under the age of 10, the risk of drowning is three times greater in children of non-European descent. Among migrants of European origin, the risk of drowning is greater among 20 to 60-year-olds than among people of Dutch origin.

The number of drowning deaths in 2022 is relatively low at 73; the average over the past ten years is 86 cases. Almost half of them (45 percent) are 60 years or older, 8 percent are younger than 10 years. The risk of drowning is still not great, according to Statistics Netherlands: In 2022, for example, less than one person per hundred thousand over-60s will die from drowning.

In the past ten years, 74 percent of drownings occurred in open water, such as a ditch, river, lake or the sea. More than half of the drownings resulted from a fall into the water. About a third of the drownings happened in and around the house, for example in a bathtub or an indoor swimming pool. In addition to accidental drownings, people also die by drowning every year, for example in a transport accident, which Statistics Netherlands counts as a different category. In 2022, 39 people drowned after their car ended up in the water.