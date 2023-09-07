In conflict with the military coup in Niger, who are demanding the departure of the French soldiers, Paris is preparing to reduce its military resources on the ground, particularly in terms of aerial intelligence and drones, maintaining an “autonomous force”, according to information obtained by France 24.

The “exchanges” between the Niger Army and France about the withdrawal of “certain military elements” are becoming clearer.

According to information obtained by France 24, Paris is preparing to withdraw most of its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as to reduce the number of aerial means used in the joint fight against the jihadists with Niamey.

These decisions should lead to the departure of a part of the French soldiers present in the country, while discussions are held with the coup military, who are demanding the withdrawal of the French Army.

Operations suspended for a month

Everything indicates that this reduction in equipment is due to the cessation of military cooperation between Paris and Niamey since the coup d’état on July 26.

“The French Army is there to carry out anti-terrorist operations. Since this is no longer the case, some means have become useless, so we are going to reduce them,” explains a source, specifying that the ability to carry out maneuvers of attack and defense “autonomously” with French soldiers remaining in place.

More than 1,000 French soldiers are still present in Niger, as well as important air assets. The objective of this operation was to provide the Nigerian Army with fire support (through aerial vectors, usually indirect, to support troops on the ground) and intelligence, collected in particular during surveillance flights.







On Tuesday, September 5, the French Ministry of the Armed Forces confirmed that there were ongoing discussions with the junta, acknowledging that “the question of the maintenance of some of our forces is raised”, in particular due to the maintenance of unused materiel, such as drones, helicopters and fighter jets.

escalation of tensions

France, which until now considered Niger a key ally in the fight against jihadism in the Sahel, has strongly condemned the coup, calling for the “restoration of constitutional order” and the release of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Paris also presented its support for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has excluded Niger from its composition and has raised the threat of a regional military intervention to restore Mohamed Bazoum to power.

For their part, the country’s new authorities, called the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CNSP), have denounced the military agreements signed with France and have ordered the expulsion of French ambassador Sylvain Itté, who has been withdrawn from diplomatic immunity and visa. Paris refuses to allow him to leave, arguing that “the coup plotters have no authority” to make such a decision.

A “very fast” exit?

At a press conference on Monday, Niger’s Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, a military appointee, said talks were underway to get the French soldiers out “very quickly.” However, he stated that his government hoped “if possible, to maintain cooperation with a country with which we have shared much.”

Forced to speed up its departure from Mali during 2022, in a context of high tension with the military authorities in Bamako, France had redirected its military presence in Niger, considered a regional security lock.

Niger, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been fighting for several years against the resurgence of attacks by terrorist groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State on the triple border that it shares with Mali and Burkina Faso.

According to UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, dozens of people have been displaced in Niger by renewed violence, including deadly attacks, since the coup. These attacks increased considerably in the days after the coup, according to the agency, in a context of increasing competition between the Jnim (Groupe de soutien à l’Islam et aux musulmans) and the EIGS (Etat islamique dans le Grand Sahara).

This article was adapted from its original in French