Fewer deaths, fewer new infections and open cafes in Finland: Behind the success of the northern European country is a complex corona strategy. It also has to do with being alone.

Finland has been getting through it relatively well for months Corona pandemic .

has been getting through it relatively well for months . What makes the Scandinavian country’s strategy more successful than that of other countries?

The answer is not easy to find – there seem to be several. One of them: the mentality.

Helsinki – It’s snowing heavily in Helsinki these days. On Fredrikinstrasse in the hip Punavuori district, a man is struggling to shovel his car buried under the snow. Around the corner in the Green Hippo Café there are 40 mostly young guests without masks. The waitress wears a mask. There is also a lot of activity in the shops on the central Esplanadi. While hard again in large parts of Europe Corona lockdowns were imposed, prevails in Finland a kind of everyday life that only works with the im Sonderwegland Sweden is comparable. However, the Finns can afford it.

In hardly any other country have new infection, death and intensive care unit occupancy rates since the beginning of the pandemic been as low as in Finland. The current values ​​of new infections are on a seven-day average of only 48 per 100,000 inhabitants. Also with the Covid death rate cuts Finland significantly better. A total of 114 people per million people died there. Almost six times as many people died in Germany, seven times as many in Austria and ten times as many in Sweden. In Finland both went Corona waves flatter and shorter than in most other countries. How is that possible?

Finland copes with Corona with ease: is the timing of the lockdown crucial?

As the Infection rate was still very low, the government locked down the Covid-19 slowed down. After that, easing came back relatively quickly. In July, the daily rate of new infections was almost zero. During the two-month lockdown, all facilities were closed, including schools. No more than ten people were allowed to meet. In the largely digitized country, switching to distance learning and home office was a snap. Also, Finland immediately has nationwide sufficient infection control material can distribute from his extensive crisis camps.

They were already in November of last year lower infection rates in Finland noticeable:

At times, the entire Helsinki area was covered Entry and exit bans isolated. The Finnish borders were almost completely closed. The low number of infections thus remained manageable. According to the Finnish health department, it was not the severity of the lockdown but the timing that was decisive. Finland also has a intensive contact tracing by. An app called “Corona Flash” helps. Around half of the 5.5 million Finns have them on their smartphones. In addition, several thousand “corona hunters” have been trained to track contacts. They can be used immediately. Around 60 percent of the contact persons were found in this way. In Germany it was only 25 percent.

Finland’s Corona Strategy: Successful original virtues are difficult to imitate

When a place to Focus of infection he is immediately isolated. The dutiful Finns mostly follow the instructions of the government. According to a survey, 73 percent of respondents said that the restrictions are easy to master. In addition, for the Summer vacation 2020 successfully recommended not to travel abroad. All of these measures enabled the Finns to return to a largely normal life more quickly. That was also good for the economy, which did not sag as much as in other countries. But whether the strategy as a role model for the whole world can serve is questionable. The country has the lowest population density in the EU: it is 18.2 inhabitants per square kilometer, in Germany there are 233. There are also almost no through traffic.

The success was also favored by the mentality: The locals have always kept their distance from one another, greeting each other without shaking hands or kissing the cheek. “Maybe the Finnish comfort zone is a bit wider than in some other European countries. We like to keep others a meter or more away from us, otherwise we feel uncomfortable, ”says health department chief Mika Salminen. According to a survey, 23 percent of Finns said that lockdown and loneliness made their lives better. The To be alone is one of the Finnish primal virtues – next to the sauna.