Several cases are ongoing against Cuomo (64) that are increasingly failing. Those were brought after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report in August that concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women, including former staffers. The report cost Cuomo his job shortly after. He has consistently denied the charges and continues to claim that he is the victim of a political vendetta.

The case that justice dropped Tuesday was brought by a woman who worked under him, Brittany Commisso, and who still works for New York state. She had gone to the police with the complaint that he had groped her in his official residence during his governorship.

Last week it was announced that Cuomo will also not be charged with the sexual abuse allegations of two women in Westchester County. In that case, the prosecutor said he had “convincing evidence” that Cuomo had touched the two women inappropriately, but that behavior was not punishable.

