The number of bankruptcies decreased significantly in August. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), 71 fewer companies were declared bankrupt last month than in July. That is a decrease of 18 percent. However, according to CBS, the trend in the number of bankruptcies has been rising for more than two years. In the first eight months of 2024, 40 percent more companies were declared bankrupt than in the same period a year earlier.

