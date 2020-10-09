A girl is entertained with her mobile phone. CATHERINE DELAHAYE /

A teenager asks his parents for a mobile phone because “all his friends have it”, because “he is old enough” or it is “the perfect gift” for his birthday. Social pressure or the reward for good behavior are some of the factors that push parents to give in and give a gift. smartphone without being sure if it really is the right time or the most recommended device, according to the experts consulted. And as important are the technical issues as the maturity of the child.

63.9% of 12-year-olds already have a mobile phone, a figure that rises to 93.8% at age 15, according to Survey on Equipment and Use of Information and Communication Technologies in Homes 2019, prepared by the INE. Organizations such as Safe Internet for Kids (IS4K), which is responsible for disseminating good practices for the use of new technologies aimed at minors, point out some keys so that the devices are adapted to their needs. In general, there is no phone that is specially designed for this age range, but the recommendations agree that you must pay special attention to the security settings and install only the essential applications.

“We recommend installing the Conan mobile app (developed by the National Institute of Cybersecurity) that helps to know how safe the device is and what protection measures need to be taken,” they point out from Safe Internet for kids. As minimum requirements, they suggest installing an antivirus and keeping the phone updated. “This is a task that will initially fall to parents, who must teach their children the importance of maintaining these security measures.”

It is also important to uninstall the apps that come by default and are not appropriate for the child, such as some social networks, and establish parental control that prevents minors from accessing non-recommended applications. “It is advisable to limit the downloads and installation of apps to an administrator user with an email and password that only parents will know and not save payment data to avoid“ accidental ”application purchases, they recommend from IS4K.

Other recommendations include filtering the searches that minors can do in search engines, creating a white list of websites only with the pages authorized by those responsible or black lists with the banned websites, taking into account the age of the minor, the hours of use , the time limit and the safe contact list.

Parents must also have a separate account to access the device “so that they can control the installation of applications, configure parental control and establish an unlocking pattern that parents must know.” One of the aspects that should be clear from the first moment is that the telephone belongs to the child, but it is not private, “parents are legally responsible and must have access to the telephone, because the responsibilities of the misuse that is made of it go to have an impact on them ”, explains Gabriela Paoli, psychologist and expert in addictions related to technology. “Therefore, it will be necessary to ensure that the minor takes care of the communication, vocabulary and images that he shares.” A mobile phone implies a great responsibility at that age: it is a device that allows the connection with other people, develop an influence on them and receive pressure from their part.

The decision to buy the first mobile cannot be limited only to the functionalities of the device without taking into account other aspects such as the emotional development of the minor and their awareness of the consequences of their actions. “It is important to reflect on issues such as privacy, intimacy and respect,” explains Paoli, who also recommends verifying what level of autonomy you have when studying, doing your homework and taking care of your things. “If he is a responsible child, with a high level of autonomy and who has other hobbies outside of electronic devices, it is probably time,” says Paoli.

Although it is difficult, do not succumb to pressure or want to reward the little ones: “There are parents who, to reward some behavior or as a reward for passing, choose one of the latest models without realizing if they are really necessary all the functionalities they offer ”, says Paoli. It is essential that it be a considered decision, thought between the parents in order to discern if the minor is ready for it. “Neither we nor anyone else can know if a child is ready to have a mobile, only their parents can know,” says the psychologist.

