Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Split

The CSU continues to slip in the polls. The Munich historian Thomas Schlemmer provides an explanation and predicts a bleak future for the Söder party.

Munich – A good month before the state elections and after the “leaflet affair” surrounding Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters), the CSU under Prime Minister Markus Söder is losing in the polls. In the BR’s last Bayern trend it was three percent. It is still 36 percent and hardly anyone doubts the government’s claim. But the Munich historian Thomas Schlemmer from the Institute for Contemporary History in Munich predicts that the party will… Mirror-Interview a bleak future. “You can definitely be a Bavarian without having anything to do with the CSU,” says Schlemmer.

CSU loses its status as an absolute state party

Markus Söder is looking at falling poll numbers after the “leaflet affair”. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

Schlemmer researches the history of the CSU. He thinks that its status as a regional party could break its neck. “Fewer and fewer people believe that Bavaria has a special role to play and needs its own party,” diagnoses the historian. The CSU has two narratives for this special status: “That the state and the party” in Bavaria and the CSU “are identical” and that the CSU represents Bavarian interests in the federal government. Both are crumbling, also because of all those who are called Zugroaste in Bavaria – i.e. newcomers.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister since 1945 View photo series

Three central points speak against the CSU: The differentiation of the population due to immigration and the party system, which is why fewer and fewer voters believe in the unity of the state and the party. Fewer and fewer Catholics in Bavaria. He speaks of the Archdiocese of Munich-Freising as a “stronghold of political Catholicism” that has since fallen. And the new voting law that the traffic light majority in the Bundestag passed before the summer break. What matters here is whether the Federal Constitutional Court approves the deletion of the basic mandate clause. Then the CSU could fall below the five percent hurdle.

Gillamoos speeches: More than just “campaign noise”

“In the medium term, the CSU is fighting for survival,” Schlemmer told the Mirror. That is why the current insults towards Berlin, for example at the Gillamoos folk festival, should not be viewed as just “election campaign noise”. “Bayern versus Berlin” has always existed in CSU election campaigns. For the historian, Berlin is seen as a “cipher” for a “metropolitan-left milieu” that the CSU describes as “uncontrollable”.

Historian Schlemmer does not see a situation like 2011 in Baden-Württemberg, where the Green Party’s Winfried Kretschmann was able to turn the balance of power against the Union with an eco-conservative election campaign, on the horizon. This is due to the weakness of the Greens and the SPD. (Kilian Beck)