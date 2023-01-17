The influx of corona patients in Dutch hospitals has more than halved in two weeks. In the past week, 301 people were admitted due to corona complaints, compared to 519 a week earlier and 685 in the week before. There are also fewer and fewer virus particles in the sewage water.

Of the 301 admitted corona patients, 22 ended up in intensive care, a week earlier there were still 37 IC admissions, according to figures released by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment this afternoon. The National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution (LCPS) expects that the proportion of corona patients will only continue to fall in the near future, both in the nursing ward and in the intensive care unit.

Because there are currently many other viruses circulating, the occupation in hospitals is still very high. The LCPS even speaks "one of the highest levels in the past year." Occupancy was only higher in the period before Christmas. In addition to flu, all kinds of other respiratory viruses are also circulating. Laboratories find, among other things, the human metapneumovirus, which can cause approximately the same complaints. The RS virus and rhinovirus are also circulating.

Fewer and fewer corona infections

The number of confirmed corona infections is falling further and further. In the past week, 2336 people were told that they have the corona virus after visiting a test street. That is the lowest number since July 28, 2020, 129 weeks ago.

Compared to last week, the number of positive tests has fallen by more than 47 percent. That’s the fastest weekly decline since April 24. Between Sunday morning and Monday morning, RIVM registered only 151 confirmed infections throughout the Netherlands, or less than 1 in every 100,000 people. That is the lowest number since July 19, 2020.

Text continues below chart





The figures do not give a complete picture. RIVM only registers the results of corona tests that have been carried out in the test lanes of the GGDs. That is why the institute also uses other ways to monitor the spread of the virus. For example, people can report on the Infection Radar platform that their test was positive. Self-tests are also included in this, and a decrease can also be seen there. 0.8 percent of all participants turned out to be infected, the lowest share since the beginning of September.

