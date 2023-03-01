For more than twenty years, the AM radio has been little more than an intermediate step that you have to take if you want to go from the FM radio to the Bluetooth or CD player. You won’t be very disappointed to hear that more and more car manufacturers are choosing not to build an AM radio in a car anymore. But apparently there are people in America who have a problem with that.

They are not music fans who like to have an undertone of noise in music, but people who are concerned about safety in disaster scenarios. AM stations have a large range and in an emergency, only 75 radio stations can reach about 90 percent of all Americans. At least if they can receive AM radio.

And that’s the problem: if AM radios don’t come in cars anymore, most people in the US won’t have a way to receive emergency radio stations. Seven former members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) warn about this in a letter to the Wall Street Journal. This group of people want AM radio to continue to exist in new cars.

What about the Netherlands?

You wouldn’t say it, but the Netherlands is a bit smaller than the US. The need for a radio frequency with an enormous range is therefore less great. In the Netherlands, all emergency transmitters simply go via the FM frequency, or via the newer DAB radio. If the telephone network still works properly in an emergency, you will also receive an NL-Alert in the Netherlands.

Why don’t we use AM radio anymore?

Nobody listens to AM radio anymore for the same reason we don’t use cassettes anymore. Technology has been overtaken by time. FM radio is superior when it comes to sound quality, but also reception. AM radio has a nasty habit of jamming. DAB radio is well on its way to replace FM radio again. Or do you only listen to Spotify?