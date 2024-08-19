From the executive order issued in early June by President Joe Bidenwhich temporarily suspended the asylum application process of immigrants who enter illegally, the The number of migrants released on US territory has fallen significantlyas well as the figures corresponding to those who are examined for humanitarian protection.

The December 2023 records regarding illegal immigration on the southern border of the United States led the Democratic president to make a drastic decision six months later, aiming to reduce illegal immigration which was becoming an unsustainable problem. As the number of illegal immigrants decreased, access to asylum It began to become an unattainable process for manyas reported by the media CBS News.

The asylum benefit is aimed at those foreign citizens who They fear being persecuted for various reasonssuch as their political opinions, their religion or their membership in a social group. However, the Biden’s executive order made many immigrants ineligibleso the reason for his arrival in the United States lost considerably weight.

Immigrants board a bus after turning themselves in to Border Patrol agents.

The decline in asylum applications from migrants in the US

The change in eligibility criteria is not the only reason why fewer and fewer immigrants are being accepted by an immigration judge to receive asylum benefits. Before the executive order, Officers were required to ask immigrants if they feared being persecuted for any reason in their home country.and if they received an affirmative response, they were taken to a “credible fear” assessment with an official.

Following the executive order issued, a new and important change has disrupted the general panorama of asylum applications, and it corresponds to the fact that Agents no longer ask immigrants if they fear persecution. To be received by an immigration judge, Foreign citizens must now openly express their fear that they could be attacked in their home country.

In official figures, the percentage of immigrants processed under forced deportation that were recorded expressing their fear of being persecuted fell to 24 percentwhile The previous average was 55 percent.according to the official statement last Friday by Royce Murray, Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Border and Immigration Policy.