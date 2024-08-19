According to the criteria of
The asylum benefit is aimed at those foreign citizens who They fear being persecuted for various reasonssuch as their political opinions, their religion or their membership in a social group. However, the Biden’s executive order made many immigrants ineligibleso the reason for his arrival in the United States lost considerably weight.
The decline in asylum applications from migrants in the US
The change in eligibility criteria is not the only reason why fewer and fewer immigrants are being accepted by an immigration judge to receive asylum benefits. Before the executive order, Officers were required to ask immigrants if they feared being persecuted for any reason in their home country.and if they received an affirmative response, they were taken to a “credible fear” assessment with an official.
Following the executive order issued, a new and important change has disrupted the general panorama of asylum applications, and it corresponds to the fact that Agents no longer ask immigrants if they fear persecution. To be received by an immigration judge, Foreign citizens must now openly express their fear that they could be attacked in their home country.
In official figures, the percentage of immigrants processed under forced deportation that were recorded expressing their fear of being persecuted fell to 24 percentwhile The previous average was 55 percent.according to the official statement last Friday by Royce Murray, Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Border and Immigration Policy.
#migrants #chosen #apply #asylum #reason
Leave a Reply