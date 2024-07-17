Home page World

Deceptive idyll: The catches of Lake Garda fishermen are becoming increasingly smaller. © via www.imago-images.de

Concern about the underwater world of Lake Garda: Climate change is slowing down the reproduction of fish, and an introduced animal is also threatening the population.

Manerba – There is almost only one topic in the newspapers and news portals around Lake Garda these days: there is hardly anything left in the nets and on the hooks of the fishermen on Italy’s largest inland body of water. The reasons are complex, but climate change and an introduced animal are the main ones decimating the population. And that has consequences for the plates of the tourists who like to visit the fish restaurants on the shores of the lake.

“Nothing will be caught on Lake Garda this season,” suggests Simone Bocchio at bresciaoggi.it Alarm when he returns to the port of Manerba with empty nets. Bocchio is 47 years old and a fourth-generation professional fisherman, but who knows if there could be a fifth. Bleaks have been missing for years, he complains.

Concern about Lake Garda: Fishermen’s nets are increasingly empty

Carp and eel fishing has not been allowed for years, and the stocking of whitefish has been suspended because no foreign population is wanted in the lake. But perch and sardines also seem to have disappeared, with catches down by 90 percent. “There is no future for us,” says Bocchio. “At this rate, there is no future and it is not impossible that I, like many of my colleagues, will decide to change jobs at the end of the year. It is no longer worth carrying on like this,” warns the professional fisherman.

Fishing boats like the ones here in Lazise are a familiar sight on Lake Garda, the question is, for how long? © Markus Hermenau via www.imago-images.de

The ban on whitefish fishing, which accounted for practically two-thirds of the catch, was probably the decisive blow for the 35 fishermen on the western shore of Lombardy and the 60 colleagues on the eastern shore in the province of Verona. “There is now little or nothing left to fish,” says Bocchio. “In the first six months of this year, according to my personal data, the catch has fallen by 90 percent.” Around ten colleagues have already given up fishing and found other jobs, in hotels and restaurants.

A strange giant fish goes on a raid in Lake Garda

Even the species that are still fishable seem to have almost disappeared from the lake. “Last year, sardines were caught in large numbers in Sirmione or around Rabbit Island. This year, however, if everything goes well, we will catch about twenty at once,” the fisherman continues. That is 70 percent less than in 2023. The last whitefish was caught in April. Bocchio: “Now it happens that some restaurants that are our regular customers complain that there are no more whitefish.”

Eels have not been allowed to be caught since 2011 because they are contaminated with PCBs. Carp are protected because there are only a few left and they cannot be used: This species of fish lays its eggs at a depth of one hundred metres. Fisherman Nicolas Valori told arena.it a suspicion as to why fish stocks are declining so sharply: introduced catfish – predatory fish – which divers are already hunting.

“There are specimens that weigh 200 kg. Think about how much they can eat,” said Stefano Ragnolini, former president of the Fishermen Brothers’ Cooperative, which closed in November 2022.

Expert blames climate change for poor reproduction

Ivano Confortini, ichthyologist, biologist and regional official, observes another possible reason for the decline in fish stocks. In an interview with larena.it: “In recent years, the lake has experienced climatic and environmental changes that have brought the breeding periods forward.” The seasons have slipped back. “We took a bath last November,” says Confortini.

“Delayed reproduction leads to reduced or no ovulation and thus to a reduction in the species’ ability to reproduce.” This certainly affects whitefish. In the 1980s, they spawned at Christmas. This means that egg laying and fertilization by the male animals, who deposit their sperm on them, are no longer synchronized.

And there is another problem, according to Confortini: “Trout cannot move upstream because there are too many obstacles.” Many weirs have been built on the Mincio, over which the water from Lake Garda flows. Last year, Lake Garda suffered from extreme water shortages due to a lack of rainfall and simultaneous heat waves. This year, the water level reached record highs after heavy rainfall. After the heavy storms in June and early July, there was a wave of norovirus on the eastern shore. One mayor felt compelled to demonstratively drink a glass of water from Lake Garda to prove the good water quality.