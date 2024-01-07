Such a baby, such a sweet, little innocent doll, who doesn't love that? But what is a shame: the Central Bureau of Statistics announced last week that never before have so few children been born in the Netherlands as last year. We dipped below the low point of 1983. But is that bad? In De Kwestie we ask our readers a question about a current theme every day. Also comment on this issue below.
