Vaccination rates in Amsterdam have fallen for the third year in a row. This increases the risk of an outbreak of an infectious disease in the capital. Among babies under the age of two, the vaccination rate will have fallen below 85 percent in 2022. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a target rate of 95 percent to ensure herd immunity so that infectious diseases cannot spread. In Amsterdam, that goal is becoming increasingly out of sight and that is causing headaches for councilor Alexander Scholtes (Public Health, D66), he wrote to the city council on Tuesday.

Figures from the GGD show that the differences between different districts in Amsterdam have increased. The municipality sees the vaccination rate in Nieuw-West declining rapidly, to 71 percent. In the North and South East, the percentage of infants vaccinated against mumps, measles and rubella is just under 85 percent. Only the Centrum district equals the national average with 88 percent. The number of vaccinated people is not only decreasing among infants, the trend is also visible among Amsterdam toddlers, schoolchildren and adolescents.

“I am very concerned about that,” says councilor Scholtes. He compares the situation with neighborhoods in New York and Israel, where measles outbreaks occurred among groups with low vaccination rates. According to the GGD, the waning enthusiasm for vaccinations is partly due to the aftermath of the corona pandemic, in which confidence in vaccinations and government in general has declined. The vaccination rate has also fallen in other cities such as Utrecht and The Hague. In Rotterdam, only 65 percent of children under the age of ten have been vaccinated against infectious diseases.