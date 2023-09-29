Not everyone liked the arrival of Cuauhtémoc Chacón Mendoza to the ownership of the State Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks of Sinaloa (Coepriss), after Randy Ross resigned from that position. And not everyone is convinced that the former secretary of the Sinaloense Sports Institute (ISDE) is qualified to direct such an important agency state at a time when important issues are being addressed such as the aesthetic review and the detection of “duckling” clinics that put the health of many people in the entity at risk and the inspection of lodging centers for agricultural workers. In addition to his brief tenure at ISDE, Chacón Mendoza has a background in public service, having worked in the communication area of ​​the PAN.

WHEREVER YOU WANT There are respiratory tract patients in Ahome. In some cases they are confirmed as covid cases, and it is no longer known whether they are included in the official statistics or not. But what the Ministry of Health recently made public is of concern: 2,300 positive cases have been registered in Sinaloa in the month of September. And that’s in the middle of the heat. And some people’s hair stood on end when they learned of the death from covid of an elderly woman at the Los Mochis General Hospital. There is no way to take care of yourself, then, because it is already clear that the federal and state governments intend to take mandatory prevention measures.

Within the framework of World Rabies Day, Health Jurisdiction Number III, headed by Julio César López Ramos, implemented a cat and dog vaccination program to prevent them from being affected by this disease. The intention is to keep the risk factor in the population as far away as possible, because even when there are no cases in the pet population, the intention is to generate a protective fence and keep this situation under control.

Even though a week ago The Municipal Council for the Mitigation of Covid-19 in Guasave decided that the use of face masks had to return in closed places, as well as the application of sanitary filters in schools, offices, restaurants, among others, all in order to reduce covid infections in the municipality, but the reality is that almost no one paid attention to them. Only in the street market that takes place on Sundays in the city, and which brings together a large number of people, a few wore face masks, and the sanitary filters were conspicuous by their absence, but the merchants assured that everything was due to the fact that no Health authority He told them what they should do, so that’s why they didn’t take any precautions.

