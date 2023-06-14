Mexico.- This Wednesday, in the central and southern fringes of MexicoThey wait heavy rains Specially in Oaxaca and Chiapasand in terms of temperatures, the third heat wave will make many states sweat, although it will be the north of the country that bears the worst part, not so much the center-south, according to the forecast of the National Metereological Service.

On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, low pressure channels, one in the north and west of the country, and another in the southeast of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula, as well as instability at high levels of the atmosphere, cause heavy punctual rains in Oaxaca and Chiapasas well as showers in Zacatecas, Guerrero, Veracruz and Quintana Roowhich will be accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind and possible hail fall.

There will be isolated rains in Nayarit, Jalisco, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan. For its part, a dry line over the northeast of the country, in interaction with the subtropical jet stream, will cause strong winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms over zacatecas.

On Wednesday, during the day, the third heat wave will continue, generating a hot to very hot environment in much of the Mexican Republic.

Likewise, low pressure channels will persist, the first will extend over the north and west of Mexico and the second over the southeast of the country and the Yucatan Peninsulaboth systems will interact with instability at high levels of the atmosphere, will cause conditions for showers in areas of the north, south and southeast of the country, including the Yucatan Peninsula, occurring heavy punctual rains which will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall in areas of Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Finally, the new tropical wave number 3 will move to the south of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Rain forecast for this Wednesday, June 14, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Durango, Zacatecas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Guerrero and Veracruz (south).

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Nayarit, Jalisco, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Wednesday, June 14, 2023:

Maximum temperatures above 45 °C: Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Sonora, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla and Quintana Roo.

The third heat wave will prevail with temperatures above 40 °C in 22 states of the country.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Wednesday, June 14, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California and Chihuahua.

Wind forecast for this Wednesday, June 14, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast for Edomex, CDMX

In the morning, clear skies with haze and a temperate to warm environment. During the afternoon, a hot environment and skies with scattered clouds, without rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. Northeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h. The minimum temperature in Mexico City will be from 16 to 18 °C and the maximum from 32 to 34 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Mex., the minimum temperature will be from 8 to 10 °C and the maximum from 27 to 29 °C.

Forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán

Skies with scattered clouds in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon with probability of isolated rains in Nayarit and Jalisco. No rain in the rest of the region. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Jalisco.

Forecast for Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas

Partly cloudy sky in the morning with a chance of rain in areas of Oaxaca and Chiapas. In the afternoon, the cloudiness will increase with heavy occasional rains in Oaxaca and Chiapas, as well as showers in Guerrero. These rains could be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Temperate environment in mountains and warm in coastal areas during the morning; very hot in the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in Chiapas.

Forecast for Veracruz, Tabasco

Clear skies in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon with probability of showers in areas of southern Veracruz, isolated rains in Tabasco. Warm atmosphere in the morning and very hot during the afternoon. East and southeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h in the region, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h.

Forecast for Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and partly cloudy towards the afternoon with probability of isolated rains in Quintana Roo and no rains in Campeche and Yucatán. Warm atmosphere in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. Southeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the region.

Forecast for Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes

Sky with scattered clouds in the morning and partly cloudy during the afternoon, with probability of showers accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall in areas of Zacatecas. No rain in San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes. Cool environment in the morning, as well as hot to very hot environment during the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms in Zacatecas, as well as 40 to 60 km/h possible dust storms in San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

Forecast for Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Morelos, Puebla, Querétaro, Tlaxcala

Clear skies in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. No rain in the region. Cool environment in the morning and hot to very hot during the afternoon. Northeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Guanajuato.