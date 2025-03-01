Of Without forgiveness to Mississipi burns going through The conversation, Gene hackman He was an immeasurable actor but characterized above all by his dramatic papers.

Now that he has died in unclear circumstances with 95 years (He was found at home with his wife Betsy Arakawa scarce hours ago), the tributes he is receiving especially in this solemn line, but Hackman’s character went beyond there. We saw him with lighter records in The seductivein Superman as Lex Luthor or in The young Frankenstein.

In this last film, a whole classic of 1974, Hackman played the Blind hermit In a memorable scene where Frankenstein monster stayed at home and there was a great abundance of style jokes Rompetechos.

Mel Brooks He directed this film paroding the novel of Mary Shelley (and subsequent film adaptations), obtaining two Oscar nominations and benefiting from Hackman’s comic delivery. Brooks has just wanted to remember this collaboration to give his respect to the deceased.

I was privileged to know gene hackman Beckuse he played tennis with another gene – gene wilder. And that gene toll Him about a little role street the armor in our movie Young Frankenstein. HE SAID, “Do You Think Mel Would Let Me Play It? I’ve Always Wanted To do A Comedy. ”… pic.twitter.com/hjdhros6ga – Mel Brooks (@melbroks) February 28, 2025

“I had the privilege of meeting Gene Hackman because I played tennis with another gene, Gene Wilder”, Has written in X referring to the leading actor of The young Frankenstein.

“And that gene told him about a small paper called ‘The blind hermit’ In our movie The young Frankenstein. He said ‘Do you think Mel would let me interpret it?, I’ve always wanted to make a comedy ‘. It goes without saying that I was delighted, and he was perfect. ” Brooks agreed to give him this opportunity, and the result was one of Jackman’s most iconic interpretations.

You can see the scene under these lines.

