

01/19/2025



Updated at 5:27 p.m.





Anthonyplayer for whom Real Betis He has already reached an agreement with Manchester United so that he will arrive on loan to the green and white club until the end of this season. He played six minutes with the Old Trafford team in the final stretch of the Premier League match against Brighton that ended with the result of 1-3. The 24-year-old Brazilian winger still does not count in Ruben Amorim’s plans, and hence his desire to go out on loan to Heliópolis to be one of the most striking reinforcements in LaLiga in the winter market.

Antony jumped in in the 84th minute of the match, already with the score at 1-3, instead of Mazraoui. A period in which the winger could not do much, who already knows that he is not part of his coach’s plans, which motivated him to look for a clear exit in this market and there Betis has been the club that has moved best to overtake a lot of competition, including Villarreal, to acquire their services in an operation that should be closed in the next few hours.

The idea is that Antony arrives at Betis as transferred without purchase option until June, sharing his salary with United and in relatively advantageous conditions, being a footballer who until recently was very far from the financial reach of a club like Betis given that the English team paid one hundred million euros for his services just two years ago. .

Antony has chosen Betis and it is more than likely that these days he will begin the trip to Seville to finalize the final details of the operation and join as the first January reinforcement for Manuel Pellegrini’s squad.