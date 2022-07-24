The period from July 20 to August 20 is normally the hottest time of the year for our country, also known as the Dog Days. ,,In this phase of the summer, it should be about 23 degrees during the day. Due to a northerly wind, we will have less warm weather on Tuesday and Wednesday next week,” said Woei.

On the Wadden and along the beaches it is barely 19 or 20 degrees. Further inland the temperature is a few degrees higher in the afternoon. However, it is not more than 23 degrees. Woei: ,, In short, it is genuine Dutch summer weather.”

Wednesday is probably the least warm day of the week. “Despite the less warm weather, it is fine to celebrate a holiday and go out”, Woei makes an attempt not to suppress the holiday fun. “It remains dry after a large part of the time except for a few showers. ”