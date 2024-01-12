Revolution and criticism

The recent revolutions that have occurred in the management of the Haas team, with the departure of the historic team principal of the American team, Gunther Steiner, have inevitably turned the spotlight on the smallest team of the Circus, fresh from several very difficult years in terms of results. The intention of the team owner, Gene Haas, is to start a route change which leads – in the near future – to showing better performance on the track.

However, many in the paddock and among enthusiasts believe The business model proposed by the American manager is now outdated for Formula 1, which 'outsources' most of the work to Ferrari. Another criticism leveled at Haas is that of thinking it can compete in the Circus with a reduced budget.

The introduction of the budget cap should have helped teams like the American team to close the gap with richer and more powerful teams, but the investments of the Kannapolis team are still insufficient in the opinion of many.

Quality and not quantity

The site The Race He estimated that Haas is currently $50 million to $100 million short of reaching F1's capital spending limit (the part that covers facilities and infrastructure spending). Regarding the Cost Cap – which with the 22 races and 6 Sprints scheduled for 2023 amounted to 140.4 million dollars – Gene Haas explained that, although his team has never reached the ceiling, it is not as far away as one would like to believe .

“There is a perception that we spend a lot less money – Haas declared to the official Formula 1 website – in reality we are within 10 million of the spending limit. I just think that we don't do a good job with the money we spend. Many teams have made major investments in their infrastructure, equipment and personnel. Our model is to outsource most of these items. We spend a lot of money – concluded Haas – we have not exceeded the spending ceiling, but we are very close to it. We're just not doing a good job of spending it effectively“.