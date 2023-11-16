HiFi Rush It is one of the best experiences of the year. At the beginning of 2023, Tango Gameworks surprised us with a rhythm and action game that all users of Xbox You must try it at least once. Although this title had a positive reaction from critics, to the point that it has five nominations at the following The Game Awards ceremony, Less than half of Xbox users have finished the first level of this title.

According to the achievements of HiFi Rush, only 49% of Xbox users have beaten the first level boss, QA-1MIL. Fortunately, this percentage is higher when we take PC users into consideration. TrueAchievements shows us that almost 130 thousand people have obtained the Start with a bang! trophy, that is, 98% of users.

Unfortunately, and as usually happens with all games, as we progress further and further into the story, the percentage of players who finish the title decreases. Cream of the Crop, an achievement obtained by completing the second level, has only been obtained by 30% of players in HiFi Rush on Xbox, while TrueAchievements shows us 65%.

For its part, Who’s the boss now?, which is obtained by defeating the final boss on any difficulty, It is only in the hands of 12% of Xbox users, while at TrueAchievements the percentage is 33%. A simple look at this site shows us that other achievements related to different game mechanics are also below 50%, both on Xbox and PC.

Without a doubt, a shame. HiFi Rush It is a fantastic game that led to a good year for Xbox users. The reception was so positive that Tango Gameworks’ work has been recognized by The Game Awards, and has received nominations in the categories of Best Art Direction, Best Music, Best Audio Design, Innovation in Accessibility and Best Action Gameof which anyone could very well win.

For those who haven’t played it, HiFi Rush introduces us to the self-proclaimed “future rock star,” Chai, whose music player accidentally fuses in his chest during experimental cybernetic surgery, allowing him to rhythmically struggle and perceive the world through environmental synesthesia. Labeled a “defect” and persecuted by the corporation that transformed him, our protagonist joins a group of rebels who seek to defeat the company’s executives and put an end to their plans. In addition to all the original music by Shuichi Kobori, Reo Uratani and Masatoshi Yanagi, The title also features licensed music from bands such as The Black Keys and Nine Inch Nails.

In addition to the core experience, the game received an update in June that added an arcade combat mode, where all players can test their rhythm skills. By August 2023, It has been reported that more than three million people have already experienced HiFi Rush, this taking into account digital sales and Xbox Game Pass downloads. Unfortunately, there is no physical copy of this title.

Don’t hesitate, and don’t be like 49% of these players, and enjoy completely HiFi RushIt is an experience like no other.. On related topics, you can meet all the nominees for The Game Awards here. Likewise, Xbox users want to sabotage this ceremony.

Editor’s Note:

HiFi Rush It is a fantastic game that all Xbox and PC users should play today. It’s an experience of no more than 10 hours that is very worthwhile, and is challenging enough for everyone to have a chance to watch the end credits. As if that were not enough, the music, both original and licensed, is spectacular.

Via: TrueAchievements