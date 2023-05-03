A man has been arrested at Buckingham Palace in London for throwing cartridges from a rifle at the official residence of the British king. The suspect also had a knife and a bag with him. It was examined by the police and then exploded, the police said. That happened on Tuesday evening, four days before the coronation of King Charles.
According to the police, the “controlled explosion” was a precaution after an assessment by specialists. It is not known what was in the bag. The explosion can be clearly heard on images on social media, among other things. A police spokesman said the suspect walked up to the gates of Buckingham Palace and presumably threw cartridges from a shotgun on the grounds. There are no reports of shots being fired. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon.
The police do not assume a terrorist act, but speak of an isolated incident by someone with possible psychological problems. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were not in Buckingham Palace at the time of the incident. The area was temporarily cordoned off. This Saturday, Charles III will be crowned king.
