Look at the picture and try to find out which animal is hiding! Many try but there are very few who succeed.

Find theanimal hidden in the image and if you can you are really brilliant! The most curious and fun games circulating on the web are the ones with which we test our skills. Whether it’s visual games, maths or simple tests, everyone is drawn to these puzzles.

This game features a beautiful depiction of dogsbetter known as Dalmatianfamous protagonists of the cartoon “The charge of 101”.

In this image what we are going to propose is a real one visual test. It is a drawing in which 5 dogs are represented. In the figure, however, apparently the only animals that we would be able to see would not be only those.

Apparently the purpose of the test is to be able to identify a further one animal. However, only those with an incredible spirit of observation can see this detail. It is a real challenge: who can see the hidden animal?

Obviously the time it is an important factor. Only those who manage to find the mysterious animal in themselves 10 seconds they are considered the best. At this point, therefore, stopwatch in hand, we just have to get started and sharpen our eyes.

Obviously if you fail in 10 seconds, we can also take a few more seconds. The important thing is not to focus too much on the figure of the dog in its entirety and look into the details.

If you still haven’t managed to get to the solution, you can help yourself with a clue. Try to look through the spots and see now if you understand where it is hiding!

We know how difficult it can be for many of you so if you don’t even understand where it is hiding now, we will give you another clue. Look at the fur of the dogs that are on your right.

At this point, if you have not yet understood in which place the mysterious animal is located, it is right to give you the solution. But don’t worry there are many who have not succeeded because it is truly a puzzle.

Below is the image with the solution. In the red circle you can see a panda very well and tell the truth, now it seems to be very evident doesn’t it?

If you managed to understand what it was and where it was hidden let us know! Propose this game to your friends, test their visual skills.

