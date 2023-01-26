Sea and hills, to be discovered also by bicycle. Liguria has long been a land of amateur cyclists. Also thanks to new cycle paths on the sea. Both in the Ponente (a good 24 kilometres) and in Genoa in Corso Italia. Not to mention the routes, which rise from the sea to the Ligurian hinterland rich in history and secrets. As well as breathtaking views. It goes without saying that with these premises there are many associations that organize trips on two wheels

Simone Gallotti, Patrizia Albanese

7 minute read