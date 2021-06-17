Few bankruptcies in the Netherlands during crisis compared to the rest of the EU

The number of bankruptcies in the Netherlands since the start of the corona crisis is much lower than in the rest of the European Union. The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reports this on Friday, based on new figures from the European statistical office Eurostat. In the second quarter of 2020, the number of bankruptcies in the EU still decreased, after which it steadily increased from the third quarter. Last year, with 2,703 bankruptcies, the Netherlands had the lowest number of companies that died since the turn of the century.

While the number of bankruptcies in the Netherlands is currently at a ‘historically low level’, according to Statistics Netherlands, more companies died in the EU last year than the year before. According to the CBS, the difference can be explained by the government support that Dutch companies received due to the corona crisis. “Not all EU countries provided support to the same extent and the range of support measures deployed also differed per country,” according to Statistics Netherlands.

The number of bankruptcies in the EU rose fastest in the first quarter of 2021 in Romania (150 percent more bankruptcies than in the same period last year) and Spain (100 percent more). In Belgium, France and Germany, fewer companies were killed in that period than last year.