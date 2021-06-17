Few bankruptcies in the Netherlands during crisis compared to the rest of the EU
The number of bankruptcies in the Netherlands since the start of the corona crisis is much lower than in the rest of the European Union. The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reports this on Friday, based on new figures from the European statistical office Eurostat. In the second quarter of 2020, the number of bankruptcies in the EU still decreased, after which it steadily increased from the third quarter. Last year, with 2,703 bankruptcies, the Netherlands had the lowest number of companies that died since the turn of the century.
While the number of bankruptcies in the Netherlands is currently at a ‘historically low level’, according to Statistics Netherlands, more companies died in the EU last year than the year before. According to the CBS, the difference can be explained by the government support that Dutch companies received due to the corona crisis. “Not all EU countries provided support to the same extent and the range of support measures deployed also differed per country,” according to Statistics Netherlands.
The number of bankruptcies in the EU rose fastest in the first quarter of 2021 in Romania (150 percent more bankruptcies than in the same period last year) and Spain (100 percent more). In Belgium, France and Germany, fewer companies were killed in that period than last year.
Welcome to a new blog
Here keeps NRC the most important developments regarding the corona pandemic. This was the most important news of Thursday 17 June.
- The decrease in the number of corona patients at the hospital continues: 573 on Thursday, 32 less than the day before. The weekly average of corona infections also continues to fall sharply. On Thursday, people born in 1999 and 2000 could make a vaccination appointment.
- Sint Maarten gets still corona support from the Dutch government, after outgoing State Secretary Raymond Knops (King Relations, CDA) had refused support for a while. According to him, the island first had to solve administrative problems at the local airport. Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs called the condition “inappropriate” and “neocolonial”.
- The German Court of Auditors bought way too many mouth caps, according to a critical report that leaked through German media on Thursday. According to the organization, the extra costs for the government amounted to almost 7 billion euros. More than a billion face masks are said to have been purchased too much. .
- In 2020 there were 3,900 fewer road deaths in Europe than in 2019, the European Road Safety Council concluded in a report on Wednesday evening. This sharp drop is probably due to the corona pandemic, which means that people have gone out on the road less.
Read here Thursday’s entire blog back
Leave a Reply