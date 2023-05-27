Pope Francis had to cancel his entire agenda scheduled for this Friday (26) due to a fever, the Vatican press office confirmed to EFE.

“Due to a feverish state, the pope had no audience this morning,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said, without elaborating.

Pope Francis’ agenda was not sent to the media on Friday morning and it was only later revealed that it had been suspended.

On Thursday afternoon (25), the pope attended a Scholas Foundation event alongside Latin American mayors and other personalities and appeared to be in good condition, while in the morning he received Italian bishops, gathered in assembly.

“The pope was tired, yesterday he had a very intense day,” Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin told a meeting at the Italian embassy in the Holy See.

The cardinal explained that on Thursday Francis “saw many people and, at the Scholas Occurrentes meeting, he wanted to greet everyone”. “At a certain point, resistance fails,” he commented.

Despite this, this afternoon, the press office of the Holy See confirmed that on the morning of next Monday (29) the pontiff will present the Paul VI Prize to the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella.

Francis was admitted at the end of March to a hospital in Rome due to a condition of “acute pneumonia”, as he himself reported during the return flight from his trip to Hungary.

“What I had was that I felt bad after the audience, I didn’t want to eat and I went to sleep, but I didn’t lose consciousness, I just had a high fever,” explained the pope, when asked about the reasons for his three days in hospital.

“But the body has been reacting well to the treatment,” Francis added to journalists on the plane.

This was the second time Francis was interned in Rome. The first took place on July 4, 2021, when he underwent colon surgery and was hospitalized for ten days.

Since then, the pope has also suffered from a problem with his right knee that forces him to walk with a cane or in a wheelchair, but he has said on several occasions that he does not want to undergo surgery.