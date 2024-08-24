The well-known correspondent of Striscia la Notizia, Victor Brumottishared his close encounter with the infamous brown recluse spider. On camera Afternoon Five He says he was bitten twice. A small annoyance quickly turned into a nightmare that led him to deal with serious physical consequences.

Vittorio Brumotti bitten by a violin spider: “I was sick for several days”

Brumotti, told how the bite, underestimated at the beginning, quickly worsened, forcing him to ask for help from the Pavia poison control center. The images of the bites, projected in the studio, left viewers speechless, underlining how dangerous it can be to ignore these types of injuries.

“My calf had grown four times bigger. I was sick for several days. I had a fever of 41.7 and a series of things happened to me.”

Brumotti maintained his characteristic sense of humor, joking that he now always walks with a “slipper”. But behind the jokes, the cyclist highlighted the importance of not underestimating the bites of these arachnids, which can cause very serious reactions. Despite the lightness of his words, Vittorio reveals a clear message: the prevention And the information They are fundamental weapons against the dangers that can lurk even in the most common situations.

The violin spiderscientifically known as Red-bellied Loxoscelesis one of the most feared species in Italy. Despite its small size and harmless appearance, the bite of this spider can have devastating consequences. Its danger is due to the toxin it injects with the bite. It can cause tissue necrosis, high fever, intense pain and, in some cases, even systemic reactions that require prompt medical intervention.

Thanks to the promptness and competence of the medical assistance received, Brumotti was able to overcome this misadventure, but his experience serves as a warning to everyone. The brown recluse spider is now sadly known to the public. Cases of death due to complications caused by its venom are multiplying rapidly. It is important not to underestimate insect and arachnid bites, especially if you live in areas where the brown recluse spider is present.

