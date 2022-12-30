The family has a right to know why the little one is no longer here

A family in mourning in Salento, for the death of one 2 and a half year old girl with high feverarrived in hospital in already desperate conditions. Unfortunately, the doctors were unable to do anything to save the little girl’s life. And now we are trying to understand what the causes of death of the young patient.

There little girl from Sannicola, a municipality in the province of Lecce, died in hospital. They had rushed her to the emergency room of the Sacred Heart hospital in Gallipoli. The doctors immediately realized that her condition was desperate.

The little girl had a very high fever that didn’t go down with anything. For this reason they have decided to transfer her to the Vito Fazzi hospital in Lecce. Here the doctors admitted the child to the ward of Resuscitation.

Despite all the doctors’ attempts to save the little girl’s life 2 and a half year old girlshortly after arriving at the hospital in Lecce, his heart suddenly stopped.

The parents are desperate and want to understand what could have happened to their little girl. Even the doctors of the hospitals where the girl received all the necessary treatment are investigating to understand the causes of a mysterious death.

The local ASL has already opened an investigation to understand what caused the child’s death. The authorities have already ordered a diagnostic test to trace the causes of death.

There are two hypotheses under consideration at the moment. He may have had very serious consequences with the infection of a flu virus. Or it could have been fulminant encephalitis that took her away from the affection of her loved ones. There will be more updates on this sad story.