Five years after the end of its first season, fx approved a second part of “feud”Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, with naomi watts as protagonist. The plot will be based on the book “Capote’s women: a true story of love, betrayal, and a swan song for an Era by Laurence Leamer.

What will the second season of “Feud” be about?

“Feud: Capote’s women”as this new season will be titled, will show us how Truman Capote stabbed several of his friends (aka his swans) in the back by posting the short story “La Côte Basque” from 1965.

The book’s characters were thinly disguised versions of the author’s real-life friends and confidants. This story revealed many of the most scandalous secrets of women. After it was published, they severed all contact with Capote and the story was the subject of widespread backlash from readers.

What character would Naomi Watts play?

The acclaimed director Gus Van Sant will be in charge of directing the eight episodes of this new season with Jon Robin, who will serve as the series’ writer and showrunner. While two-time Oscar nominee Naomi Watts would play Barbara (Babe) Paley, a fashion icon and socialite in New York in the 1960s and 1970s.

What else is known about “Feud: Capote’s women”?

An actor is currently being sought to play Truman Capote, as well as different actresses to bring Capote’s ‘swans’ to life, including icons of the 1970s, such as Slim Keith, Pamela Churchill Harriman, Lee Radziwill, Gloria Guinness, and CZ Guest.

What was “Feud” about, season 1?