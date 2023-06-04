Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

Split

A power struggle has been smoldering among Russia’s powerful military leaders for weeks. © Collage: IMAGO/UPI Photo/ITAR-TASS

Rumors continue to rumble in Russia’s power elite. Wagner boss Prigozhin raises serious allegations against Shoigu – and sees “dangerous games” by the Kremlin.

Moscow – Russia has increasingly come on the defensive over the Ukraine war. Recently, even partisans who attack the Russian region of Belgorod cause a stir. These reports, which are negative for Putin, are coupled with an ongoing public power struggle between the various strong military men.

Especially in focus: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. For weeks, he has grumbled in particular about Putin’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. He is said not to have supplied his Wagner troops with any ammunition. Now Prigozhin claimed that Russian minister’s troops had planted anti-tank mines and other explosive devices along the routes Wagner’s troops would use to withdraw from Bakhmut. This is reported by the military experts of the Institute for the Study of War and speaks of “dramatic allegations”.

‘Public flogging’: Prigozhin makes ‘dramatic’ allegations

Accordingly, the explosive devices happened behind the front line without Ukrainian activities. Prigozhin’s assumption on this: Shoigu’s defense ministry probably intended that the Wagner soldiers fall into the traps and thus ensure a “public flogging” of the mercenary troops.

But Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov also plays an important role in the increasingly confused power struggle. Last week, several Chechen commanders verbally attacked Prigozhin. Kadyrov and Prigozhin are said to have later settled the dispute over the phone. Prigozhin claims that he called Kadyrov. However, the Wagner boss suspects that a group in the Kremlin could have triggered the conflict between the two powerful military leaders.

He insinuates that Vladimir Putin’s power center in the Kremlin often plays “dangerous games” that endanger inter-ethnic relations in Russia.

“Dangerous games” from Putin’s power center?

The ISW experts suspect that Prigozhin may actually have been interested in not having an open dispute with Kadyrov. This is supported by the fact that he had not, as is usual, openly scolded his commanders in messages or videos. Accordingly, Prigozhin does not want to have another prominent siloviki (powerful figures from the Russian security apparatus) against him.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

According to the experts, Prigozhin’s latest action is also an attempt to bring himself and his dispute with Shoigu back into the focus of the Russian public. His tirades have been omnipresent in Russia in recent weeks. The criticism of the Kadyrov military was therefore the first time that other military appeared so prominently here.

Then Prigoshin immediately followed up with the next tirade against Shoigu, which must almost sound like a threat to Shoigu. Prigozhin stated that his Wagner fighters would not wait for permission from the Ministry of Defense to come to the Belgorod region and defend Russia there. In doing so, he exploits the Russian dissatisfaction with the handling of the attack on its own territory and directs it against Shoigu. (rjs)