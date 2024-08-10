Chihuahua, Chih.- A fetus in a cell phone box was left in a park in the Alamedas neighborhood north of the city of Chihuahua.

The events at the intersection of Gustavo Flauerd and Kafka streets where people who were passing by and playing in the park noticed an object in a box.

When calling the emergency numbers, authorities arrived at the scene and reported that it was a fetus, so they proceeded to secure the area.

Elements of the State Attorney General’s Office are in charge of securing the scene.