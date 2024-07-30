“The endless degradation of Roman cemeteries gives no respite and not even the field reserved for fetuses in the Flaminio cemetery, the one built in 2012 and which had been called ‘The Garden of Angels’, is spared.

This is the complaint of the leader of the League, Fabrizio Santori, who tells with images: “Today the wooden crosses have almost all fallen and no one puts them back. A desolate and shameful panorama. Before the crosses were made of aluminum, but with the international economic situation that material costs too much and wood was chosen, less expensive: so they cannot be kept because it does not penetrate well into the ground and the drought has made the ground dry”.

Ama must intervene immediately against the squalor

Fabrizio Santori, who has collected the complaints of many citizens writes: “Ama must intervene immediately and put an end to this disgrace. Mayor Gualtieri must stop this vulgar attitude sick of degradation and contempt for decorum that invests everywhere in the city, a shocking celebration of squalor that does not even spare unborn children and the pain of their parents”.