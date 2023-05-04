For the first time in the world, an operation was performed on the brain of a fetus inside the womb for a rare disease, the aneurysmal malformation of the vein of Galen. This was announced by the doctors of Boston Children’s Hospital – led by Dr. Darren Orbach – and of the Women’s Hospital of Boston, authors of an article published in the medical journal ‘Stroke’. The life-saving surgery, they explained, aims to correct the deadly venous condition in the unborn baby before it affects the baby. This is not the first time that a fetus has undergone brain surgery in utero, but it has never happened for this rare pathology, explains The Sun.

The operation took place at the 34th week of gestation: thanks to ultrasound guidance, a team of 10 doctors inserted a long needle through the mother’s abdomen into the part of the baby’s brain where the arteries had been affected by the malformation.

“We were thrilled to see that the aggressive decline usually seen after birth has simply not manifested itself. We are pleased to report that at six weeks the baby – who has returned home – is progressing remarkably well, with no medications, eating normally, gaining weight. There are no signs of adverse effects on the brain,” explained Professor Orbach, who went on to explain that “this approach has the potential to mark a paradigm shift in the management of vein of Galen malformation: we repair the malformation before birth and prevent heart failure before it occurs rather than trying to reverse it after birth. This can greatly reduce the risk of long-term brain damage, disability or death among these children.”