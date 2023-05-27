Fetisov called the screening and discussion of the World Hockey Championship in Russia a crime

Two-time Olympic ice hockey champion, State Duma deputy Vyacheslav Fetisov condemned the broadcast of the World Ice Hockey Championship in Russia. His words convey “Sport Express”.

Fetisov called it a crime to show a tournament in Russia. “The topic is closed for me. It’s a crime to discuss the World Cup. When you don’t respect yourself, no one will respect you,” he stressed.

Earlier, two-time Olympic champion Alexei Kasatonov opposed the broadcast of the 2023 World Cup matches in Russia. “Who is there to root for? For the countries that are at war with us? I don’t understand this,” he said.

The 2023 World Championship takes place in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia, from 12 to 28 May. Initially, the tournament was supposed to be hosted by St. Petersburg, but due to the sanctions of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), the venue was moved, and the teams of Russia and Belarus missed the championship.