KP: Fetisov refused to consider the non-inclusion of the Russians in the NHL Hall of Fame in 2023 political

Two-time Olympic champion, State Duma deputy Vyacheslav Fetisov appreciated the non-inclusion of Russians in the Hall of Fame of the National Hockey League (NHL) in 2023. His words lead “TVNZ”.

Fetisov refused to consider political motives as the main reason for the decision, drawing attention to the fact that the Russians play in the NHL. He emphasized that recommendations are important for getting into the Hall of Fame. “Every year it becomes more and more difficult to get there,” the deputy summed up.

The fact that Russian hockey players were not inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame in 2023 became known on June 22. Among the nominees were four Russian hockey players – Sergei Gonchar, Alexander Maltsev, Boris Mikhailov and Alexander Mogilny, but none of them made it to the final list.

New York Rangers goaltenders Henrik Lundqvist, Calgary Flames goaltenders Mike Vernon and Pittsburgh Penguins Tom Barrasso, as well as forward Pierre Tarjon were inducted into the Hall of Fame.