Of Roger Corcella

A preliminary study has tested the potential of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of fetal alcohol syndrome caused by alcohol consumption during pregnancy

Drinking alcohol during pregnancy can seriously disrupt the development of the baby. Symptoms of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) include failure to thrive, abnormal facial features (phenotype), and central nervous system damage or dysfunction. There are a number of diagnostic methods for facial phenotyping in FASD, but diagnoses are still difficult. For some years now, 3D facial image data obtained from expensive and complex facial surface scanning devices has been used to analyze the FAS (Fetal Alcohol Syndrome) facial phenotype.

Reconstruct the image of the face Researchers from Uganda, USA, UK and South Africa have studied the possibility of reconstructing 3D human faces from single or multiple 2D images, which are therefore easy to acquire with a digital camera or smartphone. In fact, 2D images lack the geometric accuracy required for an accurate analysis of the shape of the face. We have developed a framework for evaluating 3D human face reconstruction from a single input 2D image using a 3D face model for potential use in FAS assessment,” explain the authors in the study published in the South African Journal of Science — . Our framework has the potential for estimate the locations of 3D landmarks for parts of the face associated with the FAS facial phenotype. Future work aims to improve accuracy and adapt the approach for use in clinical settings. See also Vaccini, Giani (Tuscany): 'It is crucial to complete the national supply chain as soon as possible'

Interesting technology, but still immature for its clinical use in the diagnosis of FASD, explains the Professor Fabio ParazziniProfessor of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the University of Milan and on the board of the Italian Hospital Obstetricians and Gynecologists Association (Aogoi) to whom we asked to deepen the topic.

What is Fetal Alcohol Syndrome FAS is a syndrome that occurs in children following the maternal alcohol consumption during pregnancy. The frequency of FAS and FASD different in different populations. It is estimated that in the world about 8 per 1000 of the population has FASD. The World Health Organization’s European region has the highest prevalence (19.8 per 1000), while the lowest belongs to the WHO East Mediterranean region (0.1 per 1000; 95% CI, 0.1-0.5 per 1000). In the USA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated the frequency at 2 – 15 FASD cases per 1,000 live births.

What are the causes? Alcohol crosses the placenta easily. The fetus is then exposed to the same level of alcohol present in the mother’s blood. The fetal liver has little or no ability to metabolize alcohol. Alcohol interferes with cell division and inhibits its growth. Furthermore causes damage to many fetal organs. In conclusion, it mainly harms brain development.

What kind of consequences can it have on the unborn child? The health effects of prenatal exposure to ethyl alcohol have been summarized under the umbrella term fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), which includes 4 diagnostic entities: Fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS), partial FAS, alcohol-related neurodevelopmental disorder. Individuals with FASD can experience a wide range of comorbid conditions. According to the document of the National Center for Addiction and Doping – Higher Institute of Health Despite adequate nutrition and good support, many children with FAS AND FASD remain smaller and underweight compared to healthy peers and have a smaller head circumference. This growth retardation may later improve, but in many cases the children they reach a lower than average height. See also Covid Italy today, 30,911 infections and 279 deaths: bulletin last week

What are the characteristics of the pathology? The typical features of FAS AND FASD include facial malformations – it is always explained in the document -. Thin upper lip. The prolabe (or filter), i.e. the furrow between the nose and the upper lip, extended and flattened. The nasal bridge is short and wide and the nostrils tend to be prominent. The eyes appear smaller and farther apart; the ears are set low and turned towards the back of the head. Facial irregularities often normalize during childhood. In adulthood, only the thin upper lip and the morphology of the eyelids tend to remain, which reduce the ocular opening. Alongside the typical facial malformations, there may also be skeletal malformations, heart defects, and genital and renal malformations. Many children with FAS and FASD, however, may appear to be perfectly healthy.

How is it diagnosed today? Diagnosing FASD can be difficult because there is no medical test. Furthermore other disorders, such as ADHD

(attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) e Williams syndrome

may have similar symptoms. In pregnancy, alongside the medical history, to evaluate the alcohol consumption by the mother, it is possible to dose: •WBAA (Whole Blood Associated Acetaldehyde) Acetaldehyde associated with whole blood •MCV (Mean Corpuscular Volume) Mean globular volume •CDT (Carbohydrate Deficient Transferrin) Transferrin Carbohydrate-deficient •GGT (Gamma-Glutamytranspeptidase) Gamma Glutamyltranspeptidase •AST and ALT (Aspartate Aminotransferase and Alanine Aminotransferase) Aspartate Aminotransferase and Alanine Aminotransferase. See also Iezzi: “Clinical remission is possible. Patients need to be aware of this."

At birth and during growth, the general diagnostic criteria are: prenatal exposure to alcohol; central nervous system problems (eg, small head, problems with attention and hyperactivity, poor coordination); below average height, weight, or both; abnormal facial features (for example, smooth ridge between nose and upper lip).

Are there cures? There is no cure for FASDsbut research shows that Early intervention services can enhance a child’s development. There are many types of treatment options, including medications to help with some symptoms, behavioral and educational therapy, parent education, and other alternative approaches. No right treatment for every child. Good treatment plans will include close monitoring, follow-ups, and modifications as needed along the way.

Can prevention be done? And how? Prevention is based on informing the woman. The woman must know that any quantity of alcohol ingested by the mother reaches the fetus directly. There is therefore always a potential risk of fetal harm which is very individual and unpredictable.