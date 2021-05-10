E.Actually, you can always use it. This is why people often buy feta without a specific recipe in mind. You then unashamedly bring it together with what is currently there. Or the cuboid, wrapped in printed plastic, acidifies in the refrigerator until it is sunk in a dish shortly before the best-before date. It doesn’t quite fit in there, but it doesn’t bother either. This extraordinary connectivity, the ability to appear smooth and conciliatory from the side, at other times hearty and distinctive, raises it above most dairy products in the kitchen.
Feta, originally a reminiscence of a vacation in Greece, is now so firmly anchored on our menu that even vegan versions have been successfully brought into circulation – such as the amazingly real imitations “Bedda Shepherd” and “Violife”. The latter deprive some people of their only encounter with sheep’s cheese, which, in its more elaborate forms, is still predominantly reserved for connoisseurs.
Trendy dishes with feta
Everyday Central European cuisine uses the original in salads and cheese creams, for gratinating and grilling, on pizza and pasta, in Börek strudel or in ravioli and ravioli. As a condiment, feta accentuates the shakshuka, lost eggs in tomato sauce from the Jewish tradition, which are now part of the big city breakfast. Herbs, vegetables and fruits, but also honey and jams benefit from both its coarse opulence and its ability to blend seamlessly into a composition. It also played a key role in trendy dishes: be it watermelon with feta, be it the Tiktok hype about gratinated feta with pasta. If you leave minced meat aside, the pale cheese will have a hard time with meat. More like a competitor than a partner, there can be something perplexing, almost desperate about his commitment. On the other hand, mixed with crumbled pumpernickel, it makes an excellent filling for chicken and quail.
Traditionally, feta is found in the company of its best friends: olive oil and oregano. The classic Choriátiki, a Greek farmer’s salad made from tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, peppers, green onions, olives and lemon, thrives on this aromatic sensation – provided that the ingredients are of the highest quality. Not only in his home country Greece, but also in countless places around the Mediterranean, the frugal brine cheese is still made in a very similar way as in ancient times. Sheep curd sunk in the whey and mixed with rennet is preserved in a salt solution after a short rest period. Because feta is neither pressed nor allowed to mature significantly, it can be seen as the first stop on the journey from milk to semi-hard cheese.
The strengths of the Mediterranean cuisine
Compared to this cheese shell, the related mozzarella, which is much more demanding in terms of production, is much milder, smoother, sweeter and quickly loses its shape under heat, while the stubborn feta tries to keep its own for as long as possible. The much more aromatic sheep milk (with an officially permitted goat milk content of up to 30 percent) results in a much heartier white cheese. This can be seen particularly well in direct comparison with the various Balkan, shepherd’s or lake cheeses made from cow’s milk, which want to participate in its success in the supermarket. The defining feta attributes are a lively acidity, clear saltiness and finally a certain friability. It feels gritty on the tongue, sometimes a bit rough, before it should turn into a creamy mouthfeel. With classically educated connoisseurs, this momentary experience is grounded by a second level of feta: the knowledge of having a taste of the Old World on the tongue.
