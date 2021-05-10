E.Actually, you can always use it. This is why people often buy feta without a specific recipe in mind. You then unashamedly bring it together with what is currently there. Or the cuboid, wrapped in printed plastic, acidifies in the refrigerator until it is sunk in a dish shortly before the best-before date. It doesn’t quite fit in there, but it doesn’t bother either. This extraordinary connectivity, the ability to appear smooth and conciliatory from the side, at other times hearty and distinctive, raises it above most dairy products in the kitchen.

Feta, originally a reminiscence of a vacation in Greece, is now so firmly anchored on our menu that even vegan versions have been successfully brought into circulation – such as the amazingly real imitations “Bedda Shepherd” and “Violife”. The latter deprive some people of their only encounter with sheep’s cheese, which, in its more elaborate forms, is still predominantly reserved for connoisseurs.

Trendy dishes with feta

Everyday Central European cuisine uses the original in salads and cheese creams, for gratinating and grilling, on pizza and pasta, in Börek strudel or in ravioli and ravioli. As a condiment, feta accentuates the shakshuka, lost eggs in tomato sauce from the Jewish tradition, which are now part of the big city breakfast. Herbs, vegetables and fruits, but also honey and jams benefit from both its coarse opulence and its ability to blend seamlessly into a composition. It also played a key role in trendy dishes: be it watermelon with feta, be it the Tiktok hype about gratinated feta with pasta. If you leave minced meat aside, the pale cheese will have a hard time with meat. More like a competitor than a partner, there can be something perplexing, almost desperate about his commitment. On the other hand, mixed with crumbled pumpernickel, it makes an excellent filling for chicken and quail.



1st place

Aromatic force It is rare for a salt note to be described as beautiful. But that is exactly what Sabine Hueck, our tester, did at “Bulgar”. This is due to the hold that the salt gives to finer taste components such as herbal, umami-like and lemony. Before that, it was noticeable as an animal component, combined with an almost sparkling acidity and a sweetish milkiness. Intense and long. Note 1 “Bulgar sheep cheese refined with goat milk, matured in brine”, 200 g, 2.19 euros, Rewe

place 2

Deep flavor The fairly firm texture, which squeaks slightly between the teeth, delays the opening of the taste, as does a cautious addition of salt. Actually, you don’t expect a recent aplomb if you suddenly taste an amazingly spicy deep tint. It ends in a long finish. “A grassy freshness, everything clean and honest,” says Hueck, almost buttery. Grade 1-2 “Andechser Natur Organic Sheep Milk Feta”, 180 g, 3.82 euros, organic market

place 3

Animal touch Anyone who expected a barrique effect after two months of barrel aging will be disappointed. At first you don’t experience much more than a moment’s sharpness. On the palate, the juicy mass, which crumbles when cut, unfolds all the essential characteristics of the liquorice cheese, including whey and cream. This is done with such emphasis that one hardly misses the animal note behind the acid and salt. Grade 2 “Salakis Tradition Feta matured in a wooden barrel” 160 g, 2.69 euros, Edeka / Rewe

4th place

Versatile salty Salt can sting, this is what the discounter product introduces first. But it can also liven up and fix flavors. This applies to the acidity, which tends towards lime, the lactose content as well as to the clearly perceptible fat and finally a flavor that touches the yeast. Sabine Hueck even associated Lyttos with young pecorino, also because of the briefly rising bitter substances. Appealing. Grade 2-3 “Lyttos specialties”, 200 g, 1.54 euros, Aldi

5th place

Animating precocious As if to anticipate a misunderstanding, this feta from Central Macedonia, made from sheep and goat milk, puts all the cards on the table. Animating acidity, milky early ripeness (similar to layered cheese) and a bitter freshness, which one would call grassy with olive oil, are there in no time. In the opinion of the cook, this effect would be significantly enhanced by the use of sea salt brine. Ultimately, however, a lack of seasoning is noticeable. Note 3 “Rewe Bio Feta”, 150 g, 1.66 euros, Rewe

Rank 6

Like with a slipcover Before you can feel the liveliness, reminiscent of sour milk, you have to largely dissolve the slightly crumbly cohesion in the mouth, an unusual process for a pure sheep’s milk product. Then an evenly mild cream cheese aroma develops. “Is there a protective cover over the taste?” Asked the cook. Also because little salt and acid can be felt, the umami tone lacks surroundings. Note 3- “Ecological Dairy Allgäu Feta The Greek”, 180 g, 3.59 euros, Vitalia health food store

7th place

Rapidly fading away Even if all of the goals of the standard are met, this widespread feta remains pale overall. This seems to be mainly due to the fact that its impressive features fade away all too quickly, “have been sucked out” (Hueck). They include a strong, sometimes acrid salt and a slightly pungent acidity. Between these two poles there is just enough space for something like fresh spice, but not finer notes, especially nothing creamy or fragrant. Grade 3-4 “Gazi sheep’s cheese traditional style”, 200 g, 1.99 euros, Orient-Market, supermarket

8th place

Behavior juicy In the beginning, the white cheese produced in Trikala, in Thessalia, made people think of yoghurt, from which moisture was removed; The poor cohesion and the restrained juiciness also corroborate this first finding. Then fermented nuances are expressed. Its overall too mild structure benefits from the low salt content, from an astringent touch and from minimal spiciness. Solid, closed texture. It is difficult to distinguish “Thamos” from the organic market. Grade 4+ “Edeka Bio Feta GU”, 200 g, 1.54 euros, Edeka

9th place

Unprovoked Sometimes the limits of this frugal genre do not even come into focus. The Bulgarian representative, who is not allowed to call himself “Feta” for reasons of EU law, demonstrates this with a remarkable lack of attributes. Although the design hardly differs from Greek products, the chalky block is hardly cheesy. One thinks more of sour cream or Arabic labaneh. Only the acidity that tingles on the tongue demands attention. Grade 4 “Notos sheep’s cheese Bulgarian soft cheese matured in brine”, 200 g, 2.19 euros, Rewe

Place 10

Tired of character The gritty-grainy body interspersed with floury areas reveals a surprisingly smooth, even greasy side at the cut edge: a first indication of a tired character. Although the start with a friendly, slightly lemony acidity and comparatively little salt is promising, there is next to nothing substantial afterwards. As the nesquik of the genre, so to speak, Patros does not get beyond harmless courtesy. Grade 4- “Patros Original Feta made from Greek sheep’s milk”, 150 g, 2.19 euros, Edeka / Rewe

Traditionally, feta is found in the company of its best friends: olive oil and oregano. The classic Choriátiki, a Greek farmer’s salad made from tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, peppers, green onions, olives and lemon, thrives on this aromatic sensation – provided that the ingredients are of the highest quality. Not only in his home country Greece, but also in countless places around the Mediterranean, the frugal brine cheese is still made in a very similar way as in ancient times. Sheep curd sunk in the whey and mixed with rennet is preserved in a salt solution after a short rest period. Because feta is neither pressed nor allowed to mature significantly, it can be seen as the first stop on the journey from milk to semi-hard cheese.

The strengths of the Mediterranean cuisine

Compared to this cheese shell, the related mozzarella, which is much more demanding in terms of production, is much milder, smoother, sweeter and quickly loses its shape under heat, while the stubborn feta tries to keep its own for as long as possible. The much more aromatic sheep milk (with an officially permitted goat milk content of up to 30 percent) results in a much heartier white cheese. This can be seen particularly well in direct comparison with the various Balkan, shepherd’s or lake cheeses made from cow’s milk, which want to participate in its success in the supermarket. The defining feta attributes are a lively acidity, clear saltiness and finally a certain friability. It feels gritty on the tongue, sometimes a bit rough, before it should turn into a creamy mouthfeel. With classically educated connoisseurs, this momentary experience is grounded by a second level of feta: the knowledge of having a taste of the Old World on the tongue.