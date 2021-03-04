In Steve Kerr’s Warriors, with two or three stages later, there have been several keys. One of them is to try to play with little ones and accumulate plays outside the perimeter with an interior converted into a director, like Draymond Green, but without forgetting the role of the pivots.. The most important was Andrew Bogut, also because of how he adapted to what the coach asked of him and how he endured such complex physical problems, but also contributed muscle and capabilities within the zone the Nigerian Festus Ezeli.

Ezeli has only played three seasons in the NBA, but he won it once and on another he was on the team with the best record in a regular season in all history (73-9). In 2015 he was one of those who laid the stone to start a dynasty that, a Lebronian success in between, lasted four years and later welcomed Kevin Durant within it. In that magical season in the form of a brand, he averaged 7 points and 5.6 rebounds. His contribution to some historical Warriors earned him to see himself in the market with a good cache and he caught a contract of 8.4 million in the Trail Blazers, where he would end up playing a whopping 0 games.

An injury to his left knee has tortured him since 2016. After signing for Portland, he underwent a small intervention that led to a talkative treatment that did not work since he underwent surgery a second time. In 2017 the Blazers They cut him with three years ahead of him, so he got paid for not playing. He never shared the court as a teammate with Lillard and McCollum. His ordeal had just begun.

Ezeli now has 31 years. Five years have passed since he played his last game. Now try to return to the NBA. He wants to make it through the G-League, where other players like Jarrett Jack, Amir Johnson or Jeremy Lin are trying to do the same. Ezeli has signed for the Knicks affiliate. In the bubble of the development league he wants to recover some of the luster that led him to start in the Finals with one of the best squads in history.