At the Aquarium of Genoa even during the holidays

There are many proposals from the AcquarioVillage world during the holiday season: at the Genoa Aquarium until 8 January, daily appointments with the Behind the scenes visit, at La Città dei Bambini e dei Ragazzi, every day until 8 January the “Science snacks” are waiting for young and very young people with their families to explore many aspects of science in an entertaining way.

With the special contest “Trenta la fortuna”, until January 6, the Genoa Aquarium allows the public to test their knowledge of the Aquarium and the main events and projects from 1992 to today and win one of the many special prizes in prize. For the little ones, on January 6, the Night with the sharks allows them to experience the thrill of an adventure to discover the nocturnal aquatic life and fall asleep in front of the tank of the great predators of the sea.

And to celebrate the end of the Old and the arrival of the new year immersed in the magic of the sea, the exciting appointment with the New Year’s Eve at the Genoa Aquarium is back again this year. During the holiday season, the Genoa Aquarium is open from Monday to Friday from 10 to 20 (last admission at 18), Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 9 to 20 (last admission at 18). To allow for the preparation of the spaces for the New Year’s Eve, on 31 December the Aquarium will close earlier at 4pm (last admission at 2pm).

We recommend purchasing and booking online at www.acquariodigenova.it in order to be able to choose the preferred day and time slot for entry. The City of Children and Teenagers is open every day from 10 to 18 (last admission at 16), with entrance slots every hour. It is advisable to purchase and book entrance tickets in advance on www.cittadeibambini.net.

Behind the scenes – Acquario di Genova – every day from 22/12 to 8/1

Every day, from 22 December 2022 to 8 January 2023, the experts of the structure will lead the participants on a guided tour to discover the conservation and research projects in which the Aquarium has been engaged for 30 years, visiting the kitchens where every food is prepared for the more than 10,000 specimens of 400 species housed in the exhibits, and in the technical spaces that allow us to understand the functioning of such a complex structure. Behind the scenes is available every day from 22 December to 8 January with departures every hour from 10:30 to 15:30 and can be purchased directly along the Aquarium visit itinerary.

“Trenta la fortuna” – special online contest at the Genoa Aquarium

It is one of the special initiatives designed to celebrate the important 30th anniversary of the Genoa Aquarium. Participating is very simple: just connect to the site https://concorso30lafortuna.acquariodigenova.it, register, click on the graphic that gives access to the current day from day to day, which will contain curiosities and information on the history of the Aquarium, and… try your luck!

Thanks to an Instant win mechanism, a special software will select two winners every day who will win the opportunity to live a visit experience inside the Acquario di Genova or the AcquarioVillage world. Among the experiences up for grabs, there is also a visit to the new City of Children and Teenagers, whose opening to the public is part of the broader program of celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the Porto Antico Area and the Aquarium.

Each player can participate every day, until January 6, 2023, for a maximum of once a day.

By 31 January 2023, the final draw will take place among all the players registered for the contest who have purchased at least one entrance ticket for the Genoa Aquarium in the period between 01/01/2022 and 01/06/2023 and will have entered the alphanumeric code corresponding to the ticket purchased on the dedicated page of the contest website.

Night with sharks – Genoa Aquarium – 6 January, 9pm

The adventure, reserved for children between the ages of 7 and 11, begins at the office entrance of the Genoa Aquarium at 21. Equipped with a sleeping bag, pyjamas, toothbrush and anything else that might be useful to spend the night away from home, the boys will be welcomed by the staff of the Aquarium. After a moment of knowledge, the program includes a visit to the Aquarium full of curiosities and surprises to discover the little-known and singular behaviors of the nocturnal marine environment. After sunset, with the closure of the structure and the switching off of the lighting system, the tanks are transformed, revealing new creatures, particular colours, typically nocturnal behaviors and movements.

The evening ends in front of the shark tank where the kids experience the memorable emotion of falling asleep while admiring these fascinating predators. The next morning, we continue with a further visit to the tanks with observations on the “awakening” of the animals and on the restarting of Aquarian life in general. After breakfast, the fantastic adventure ends at 9. To participate, reservations are essential with C-Way, the Edutainment tour operator, on tel. 0102345666. Notte con gli sharki can also be purchased online at www.c-way.it.

Science snacks – The City of Children and Teens – every day until 8/1

The brand new experience museum dedicated to the five senses, inaugurated a few days ago under the Genoa Aquarium, awaits families with over 40 interactive exhibits in the six thematic rooms. Furthermore, throughout the month of December and until 8 January, the visit to the structure will be enriched by Science Snacks, animations developed in collaboration with the Science Festival suitable for different age groups which will explore different themes from time to time in a engaging and fun. The schedule includes appointments in the afternoon on weekdays and appointments in all visiting slots on holidays and during the Christmas period. The “Science snacks”, included in the visit, last approximately 20 minutes.

New Year’s Eve at the Genoa Aquarium – 31 December

The special end-of-year evening begins at 20.00 with a free visit to the exhibition itinerary to discover the nightlife of the inhabitants of the tanks. After the visit, guests will be welcomed in the splendid settings of the Cetacean Pavilion and the Sharks and Manatees rooms for the Grand Dinner and the midnight toast. The organization, in collaboration with Capurro Receptions, is treated in detail.

The cost of New Year’s Eve at the Genoa Aquarium is 165 Euros per person for both adults and children. To allow for the preparation of the spaces, on 31 December the Aquarium will close earlier at 4pm, with last entry at 2pm. The experience can be completed with a stay of two or more days in Genoa. Both for the dinner only at the Acquario di Genova and for the package stay, the offer is available only upon reservation, subject to availability. For information and reservations, contact C-Way tel. 010 2345666; email [email protected] .

